A planning application has been submitted requesting a partial demolition and construction of a car showroom.

The application proposes changes to the Honda Showroom, on Tollemache Road, Grantham, which is currently used as a workshop and motorcycle dealership.

Proposals include the part demolition of the existing single storey offices, construction of a single storey showroom with ancillary accommodation and internal alterations.

Honda Showroom, on Tollemache Road, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview. (54636170)

External works proposed include customer parking, service parking, a used car display and vehicle compound, hard and soft landscaping, fencing, gates and lighting columns.

The application also requests an additional 12 car parking spaces are built, increasing the total to 92 spaces, and eight cycle spaces.