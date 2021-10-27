A woman made redundant during the pandemic has applied to use her garden shed as a dog grooming salon.

Daisy Johnson has requested planning permission to convert her garden shed into a dog grooming salon on New Row, Grantham.

After working in several different salons, she now has enough space to set up her very own.

Daisy Johnson with her pet dog (52600928)

Daisy said: "I’ve been grooming for over 10 years now, with a slight career change at one point but I'm returning to grooming after redundancy from COVID.

"If planning is granted, then I would be aiming to open early 2022, as it will take a few months to set up and convert my cabin."

The cabin would be insulated and soundproofed to ensure there is minimal noise and is located a good distance from neighbouring properties.

The site plan for the cabin (52601362)

The salon will initially only open two to three days a week, with a maximum of six dogs per day.

Customers will drop off and collect their dogs, so there will only be parking in one of the property's parking spaces for 10 minutes at a time.

Daisy added: "I’m looking forward to being my own boss again and being in control of my own work.

"After being made redundant due to Covid it has been a rocky road with work.

"I have loads of experience with dogs, and grooming, and know I can use all that experience to create a great business with a great reputation, that the dogs love coming to as well."