An application for eight flats in a high street building has been submitted.

A proposal has been made to create eight flats in 9 and 10 High Street, Grantham, and alter two existing shop units.

The plans include a partial demolition and extensions to the existing building.

9 and 10 High Street, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (61575152)

Six two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats would be created if the plans were successful.

The applicant is also looking to improve the two retail units on the ground floor, that are currently vacant.

One of which was formerly Virgin Money, until its closure earlier this year. Lloyds Employment Law Consultancy previously occupied the second shop space.

9 and 10 High Street, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (61575155)

The first and second floors of the three-storey building currently house vacant office space, which has not been in use for "a great many years", according to the application.

At the rear of the building is existing vehicular access off Elmer Street North, as well as a tarmac covered car park. A basement also sits below the shops at 9 and 10 High Street.

The application said: "The overall ‘vision’ of the developer is to develop much needed small residential units in Grantham using redundant/vacant offices and improve the retail units."