An application has been submitted to for a development of eight new homes in Great Gonerby.

Grange Developments Ltd is proposing to build eight new four-bedroom homes on land to the east of 61 Belton Lane.

The eight homes, if approved, would be arranged around a central cul-de-sac driveway, and would be accessed from Belton Lane.

An aerial view of the application site. Credit: SKDC planning / Grange Developments (63217847)

The application said: "The dwellings will be well-designed, four-bedroom family homes

"The size of the dwellings proposed will be commensurate with others to the north side of Belton Lane and the materials will be carefully chosen to ensure that they are in-keeping with the nearby properties accordingly."

A previous planning application for one home on the site of the existing tennis court to the north west of 61 Belton Lane was refused in May 2021.

How the site could be laid out. Credit: SKDC planning / Grange Developments (63217844)

The land to the east of Belton Lane has been used as additional garden land for 61 Belton Lane and was bought by the owners of that property over 12 years ago.

Before that, the land was used for agricultural purposes.

A public footpath passes through the application site from north to south and would be retained if the plans are successful.