Plans have been submitted to add four electric vehicle charging points at a town sports club.

InstaVolt are proposing to install four rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park of Grantham Squash Club in Harlaxton Road.

Four existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, along with associated equipment

Grantham Squash Club. Image via Google Streetview (61473025)

The existing area is currently allocated to the customers for the use of Grantham Squash Club.

The whole installation would take around a week.

The plans state that if all waste is removed daily during installation, there should not be any build up of waste.