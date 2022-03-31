An application to extend a primary school to provide a larger assembly hall and kitchen facilities.

Plans have been submitted for an extension at Spitalgate C Of E Primary School, based in Trent Road, Grantham.

As part of the plans, the interior of the school will be remodelled, with larger toilet facilities and classrooms planned.

The school is part of the Diocese of Southwell & Nottingham Multi-Academy Trust.

The extension, which would be situated where two mobile classrooms currently stand, would provide the school with a larger assembly hall, as well as a larger kitchen and additional storage space.

A Key Stage 1 classroom and new toilets will replace the current assembly hall, with the plans stating that the number of employees at the school will rise from five full-time and 16 part-time, to 12 full-time and 34 part-time staff.