A proposal to use land as a luxury camping site has been submitted.

Plans have been submitted to use the land at Witham Grange in Doddington Lane, Dry Doddington, as a luxury camping site and "natural wildlife experience".

The application also includes the construction of timber toilet and shower blocks.

The proposed layout of the site in Doddington Lane. (61071275)

The site, approximately 1.7 hectares in size, could house six bell tent camping pitches.

The application said: "The location provides great connections by road, to allow visitors from all over the country, and encourage tourism in the area.

"As a whole, the proposals will create a new rural tourist destination, which will attract visitors into the area.

"This will have a benefit to many local businesses, as visitors to the site explore the area. This could include the local villages of Dry Doddington, Claypole and Long Bennginton, alongside the towns of Grantham and Newark-on-Trent."

Two new full-time jobs could be created if the plans are successful, as a groundsperson and cleaner would be required. There may be further jobs created once the business becomes more established.

Under the plans, the site could be used for various activities, including:

• Yoga, pilates, tai chi, meditation

• Team building activities and courses for businesses

• Courses and events around rural crafts, sustainability and ecology

• Art trails, courses and workshops.

• Bee keeping and bee husbandry

• Specialist species fishing, for glamping guests only.

• Re-wilding projects.