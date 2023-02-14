Permission has been granted for Rebekah and Jamie Vardy to build a luxury stable building and menage on their property.

However, before the development of the menage can commence at their home in a village near Grantham, archaeological investigations must be carried out, as per a condition made by South Kesteven District Council.

In August 2022, the green light was given to plans to change the use of an agricultural paddock on the Vardys' property to equestrian usage, including the construction of a stable building and yard.

A drawing of the approved stables at the home of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy. Photo: Scotts of Thrapston/SKDC Planning (62429001)

After a recent fire at the property in January, Rebekah praised the efforts of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue after a fire broke out in their home gym.

A more recent proposal for a new menage, an enclosure for outdoor riding, adjacent to the already approved horse riding facilities was given conditional permission on February 8 by SKDC.

One of those conditions is that, before the menage can be built, an archaeological investigation must be carried out.

Heritage Lincolnshire said: "The site for the proposed development lies in an area of archaeological interest, immediately to the south of earthworks remains of the medieval and post medieval settlement of Stainby identified by the National Mapping Programme undertaken by the Royal Commission on Historical Monuments.

"The earthworks include remains of boundaries, tofts, crofts and enclosures."