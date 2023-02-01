An application has been made to use agricultural land for a microbrewery in Pickworth.

Plans have been submitted to change the use of land at Bridge House in Village Street from agricultural to microbrewery.

This includes the construction of a brewery building, tap room and associated access on land used previously as a paddock.

Access to the site off Village Street next to Pickworth Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (62178312)

The site already has permission for a two-storey detached self-build family home and single storey double garage, with development under way.

Where the microbrewery would sit in relation to the property being built on the same site. Photo: SKDC Planning (62178315)

The application said: "The applicant intends to make allowance for restricted on-premises sales; this would include the possibility of opening on an ad-hoc basis (e.g., after a village pantomime).

"It is not the intention that the building be operated as a public house, nor would the site be open to the general public."

A drawing of the proposed microbrewery. Photo: SKDC Planning (62178318)

The proposed microbrewery building would be a rectangular shape.