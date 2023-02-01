Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans for new microbrewery in Pickworth

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 01 February 2023

An application has been made to use agricultural land for a microbrewery in Pickworth.

Plans have been submitted to change the use of land at Bridge House in Village Street from agricultural to microbrewery.

This includes the construction of a brewery building, tap room and associated access on land used previously as a paddock.

Access to the site off Village Street next to Pickworth Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (62178312)
Access to the site off Village Street next to Pickworth Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (62178312)

The site already has permission for a two-storey detached self-build family home and single storey double garage, with development under way.

Where the microbrewery would sit in relation to the property being built on the same site. Photo: SKDC Planning (62178315)
Where the microbrewery would sit in relation to the property being built on the same site. Photo: SKDC Planning (62178315)

The application said: "The applicant intends to make allowance for restricted on-premises sales; this would include the possibility of opening on an ad-hoc basis (e.g., after a village pantomime).

"It is not the intention that the building be operated as a public house, nor would the site be open to the general public."

A drawing of the proposed microbrewery. Photo: SKDC Planning (62178318)
A drawing of the proposed microbrewery. Photo: SKDC Planning (62178318)

The proposed microbrewery building would be a rectangular shape.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE