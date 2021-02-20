Plans for new cafe at Grantham Railway Station

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of a lot at Grantham station, previously used as an estate agents, into a cafe.

Based on Station Road West, the unit in question has public access from both Station Road (car park side) and the platform itself.

The premises, previously occupied by Moore’s Estate Agents, has been vacant for over a year.

The planned cafe would be based in a former estate agents. (44503152)

According to the application, the unit’s landlords London North Eastern Railway, “consider the addition of a food service outlet complimentary to the station complex.”

The change of use would require installation of a single extraction unit to displace heat build up from catering appliances, such as ovens, within the premises. This extraction unit would have an associated 2m high duct that rises from the central window.

The premises will be supplied with at least two car parking spaces for the business to use for delivery vehicles. There would be no physical change to the exteriorof the building other than the repainting of the doors and window frames from blue to black, and adding the new business name above the door.