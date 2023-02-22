Grantham's oldest hotel has plans to open a new cocktail bar and add more rooms using currently derelict space.

The Grade I listed Angel and Royal Hotel in High Street is set to open a new cocktail bar next month, and has submitted a planning application to add three en-suite rooms.

The proposed rooms, one of which would be fully accessible, would replace two currently redundant service spaces.

The workshop. Photo: Michael G. EllIison Chartered Architect/ SKDC Planning (62573992)

One of these spaces is an old meeting room, described as 'unusable' in the application, while the other, called 'the cottage', is a two storey structure currently used as a workshop and store.

Dean Harrison became owner of the hotel in 2020. He said that he had "always planned to begin utilising the derelict areas of the hotel" and hopes to gain permission to develop the derelict spaces.

"That will just leave the four stables at the end of the courtyard," continued Dean. "And I am still deciding exactly what I wish to do with these as they cover a decent area so will cost a substantial amount of money and time and I want to make the right choices for the benefit of the business."

The Cottage from Elmer Street. Photo: Michael G. EllIison Chartered Architect/ SKDC Planning (62573986)

As well as this, Dean said that refurbishments of the Angel Bar just off the main courtyard were under way and the planned opening date will be mid March.

Dean said: "This will open as a cocktail bar initially on Fridays and Saturdays, with table service and a selection of 50 cocktails to choose from.

"We will also offer other drinks and small selection of beers and during the summer will probably extend the opening days to cover all week.

"We would recommend booking tables but of course will accept walk ins if we are not busy.

The Angel and Royal. (44239248)

"We will also be featuring a live singer, pianist or harpist in the bar on selected days and will be advertising this on our social media platforms."