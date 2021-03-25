A planning application has been submitted for a convenience store in Barrowby.

The plans, made by Lincolnshire Co-operative, would see the construction of a store and car park on land off Low Road.

The site is around 0.25 hectares with homes opposite.

A drawing of the proposed Barrowby Co-op store. (45485826)

The store would be built on a site that gained outline planning permission for the construction of 49 dwellings back in May 2019, with the layout and design of the homes being given permission in December last year.

The controversial development is to be made up entirely of affordable housing, despite large numbers of villagers objecting on the grounds that is not in keeping with the area and was vastly different from the initial application approved.

A subsequent reserved matters application included a site for a convenience store.

The proposed Co-op would have a gross floor area of 377 square metres, comprising a 280 sq m sales area and 97 sq m back of house. The store would have 21 car parking spaces, two of which are designated disabled parking.

The applicant said: “The design and layout of the proposed store and curtilage will create a pleasant environment and one which integrates well with the planned development around it.

“The proposed convenience store is designed and located to respond to the local community and serves ‘top-up’ shopping by local residents rather than a destination type shopping centre. The size of the convenience store is sustainable within the local community and does not depend on a wider catchment area for its sustainability.”