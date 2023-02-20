An application for a new brushless car wash in Grantham town centre has been submitted.

Plans to build a new jet wash facility on the same site as the new Taco Bell restaurant on the corner of London Road and Springfield Road.

The proposal, submitted on behalf of Moonbeam Car Wash, would see a new canopy and jet wash facilities built, with two bays.

What the proposed jet wash facilities could look like. Photo: SKDC Planning/ Moonbeam Car Wash (62538990)

The new Taco Bell restaurant opened on the same site back in December, although a bid to add a drive-thru was rejected.

Moonbeam Car Wash describes itself as "the first brushless car wash brand in the UK", which involves a "state-of-the-art mechanical arm" that washes cars using high-pressure water and chemicals.

The company has an existing site in Hull, with sites in Wakefield and Linwood, near Glasgow, coming soon, according to the Moonbeam Car Wash website.

What the proposed jet wash facilities could look like. Photo: SKDC Planning/ Moonbeam Car Wash (62538987)

The plans in Grantham include a canopy which covers the two bays and would have solar panels.

There would also be a vending machine, selling products including air fresheners.