A new pedestrian crossing is in the works on a "dangerous" stretch of the A52 near a primary school, as well as a reduced speed limit.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that a crossing on the A52 near Thornydene Gardens in Grantham is in the works, as well as an extension of the 30mph area speed limit which is already in place on Barrowby Road from the 'Muddle' roundabout towards the town centre.

The Grantham Active Travel Campaign, which aims to facilitate improvements to the town's walking and cycling infrastructure, had been pushing for similar measures to be implemented for the safety of Poplar Farm School pupils who cross the A52 on their walk to school.

The A52 near the footpath entrance to Poplar Farm School, near Thornydene Gardens.

The group has created a survey for parents whose children attend Poplar Farm and have to cross either the A52 or Pennine Way on their way to school to gather more hard data on the subject.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Grantham is a very important part of our Active Travel plans for the future of transport in Lincolnshire.

"Currently we are working on our cycling and walking initiatives with the Transport Board and the work we are doing will consider the needs of all users.

“We want to get the right ideas in the right places so that the most residents and businesses possible in Grantham benefit.

“It’s good to hear that a pedestrian crossing would be welcomed because we’re already working on one across the A52 near the footpath entrance to the school, near Thornydene Gardens.

"We are also extending the 30mph area to take into account approaches to the roundabout.

“This area has been the subject of discussion between myself, parents and residents in the area for some time now and what we’re actioning with the 30mph extension and pedestrian crossing is as a result of local knowledge and understanding of what people want.”

Roy Redman, leader of the GATC, welcomed the planned changes, but said that "it is vital that parents and residents work with us to keep the pressure on to ensure this work takes place as soon as possible.

"We need a date that the work will commence and the plan needs communicating to the wider community.

"We urge affected parents to complete our questionnaire so that the urgency of this situation can be communicated to LCC.

"This will solve the danger of crossing the A52, but there is still a great need to provide a pedestrian priority scheme at the entrance to Pennine Way where traffic exits the A52 roundabout at speed."

Roy stressed the importance of encouraging people to use sustainable forms of transport for short journeys, but noted that safety must be a major factor.

He added: "If you’ve ever tried to cross the western end of the A52 on Barrowby Road, or Pennine Way near the ‘Muddle’ roundabout, you’ll know how difficult that can be, especially at school run time.

"It’s understandable why parents’ are forced to drive their children to school as the alternative is to place them in danger at least twice a day."

The GATC survey can be found here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/KEVKD7/

Do you welcome the planned safety measures on Barrowby Road? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk