A new residential caravan site in Foston has been proposed for a traveller family group.

Plans have been submitted for a seven plot residential caravan site, which would site a total of 12 touring caravans and 11 static caravans.

Each of the plots will have no more than two utility blocks, and will be accompanied by a stable block and paddock land.

The proposed caravan site that will be based in Meadow View, Foston. (57629525)

The site, which sits between the A1 and Marshall Way, is currently being used as agricultural and equestrian land, would also include space for commercial parking and a recreation ground for residents.

All potential residents will have a permanent base on the land, and will belong to one family group.

There will be enough space for 12 cars, five light goods vehicles and two disability places.