A planning application has been submitted concerning the erection of nine terraced houses in Grantham.

The proposal would see land based on Westbourne Place, off Dysart Road, converted from its current use as a walled garden, into nine terraced houses.

Each house would come with off-road parking for one vehicle, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. They would be constructed using a red brick finish and concrete tiled roofs to match the existing properties.

The site is currently walled gardens, situated on Westbourne Place. (43755010)

The road surface of Westbourne Place would be improved as part of the development, while the sheds currently situated in the walled gardens would be removed, as well as the surrounding 3.5 metre high wall.

The site has been used as a garden, but not to grow crops and there are several apple trees there.