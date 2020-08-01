Home   News   Article

Plans for potential pedestrianisation and more cycle parking in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:00, 01 August 2020

Lincolnshire County Council has revealed which changes will be made to Grantham streets to make cycling and walking easier, and is asking for input from residents on further plans.

The Department for Transport granted the council £105,500 from the first round of the emergency active travel fund to support the installation of temporary projects during the recovery from Covid-19.

For the second round of funding, due to take place later this year, the council would like residents to help shape the longer-term projects.

