An application has been submitted by the district council for a development of sheltered flats in the town centre after reviewing public feedback.

South Kesteven District Council have unveiled plans for a new-built sheltered housing scheme of 20 flats with communal facilities and parking at 20 Swinegate, Grantham.

The proposal includes the demolition of an outbuilding listed by curtilage to 44-46 Watergate, and alteration and refurbishment of the existing building on 20 Swinegate.

A sketch of what the Swinegate flats could look like. Credit: SKDC (53254245)

An archway will be built for cars to exit Watergate car park, with flats above.

The planned development would include one and two-bedroom flats for people on the SKDC housing register, and is specifically aimed at residents who do not have access to vehicles and therefore who may be cut off from accessing Grantham in their current properties.

Last year, members of the public were asked for their views on the proposal, originally for 24 general needs flats. However, there will now be 20 units in the development and they will be sheltered accommodation.

SKDC's summary of the public consultation feedback said: "A number of responses highlighted density and social concerns regarding the development site.

The site on which 20 social housing apartments could be built. (42828660)

"At the time of the consultation it was unclear to consultees as to whether the proposed scheme fronting Watergate would go ahead. We can now confirm this is not the case and our proposal will be a standalone.

"The proposed archway exit onto Swinegate has been designed in consultation with LCC highways who have deemed the proposal to satisfy visibility and traffic issues."

The summary added that "there is ample short and long stay parking surrounding the area", as well as highlighting the nearby green spaces that would be available to residents.