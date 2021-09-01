A decision will be made whether to approve plans for Downtown's £125 million shopping village by a planning committee next week.

The plans will go before the South Kesteven District Council committee on Thursday, September 9, with the proposal recommended for conditional approval.

Having been announced back in 2017, the Downtown Grantham Designer Outlet was granted planning permission in February 2019.

However, in January 2020, SKDC adopted its Local Plan, meaning the agreement had to be altered.

The retail village, which would be constructed off Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby, is set to feature 107 individual designer outlet stores, 2,000 parking spaces, offices, leisure provision and a training academy.

This application is the second for a retail village in Grantham following on from that made by Rioja for a £100 million designer retail village between the A1 and Spittlegate Level which was approved and is now under construction.

This application is the only item currently on the agenda for the meeting, which begins from 1pm.

A planning report has recommended that the proposal is approved, subject to a set of conditions.

You can view the report on SKDC's website here.