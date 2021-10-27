A proposal for a solar farm that could power over 14,000 homes will go before a planning committee tomorrow.

The South Kesteven District Council Planning Committee are recommended to conditionally approve an application for a solar farm at Gonerby Moor.

Set on a site of 76 hectares (approximately 187 acres), the land is currently used for agriculture and will revert back to this use after a period of 40 years and would remain available for grazing even when the solar farm is operational.

An example of a solar farm (45212550)

Submitted by Lightsource BP, the proposal includes the installation and operation of the solar farm and all necessary infrastructure, and will be debated by the SKDC planning committee tomorrow afternoon from 1.00pm onwards.

A public consultation for the project was held last October, with the site set between the villages of Great Gonerby, Marston and Allington.

Marston Parish Council has no objections to the application on the condition that it is made certain that no land belonging to LCC Highways alongside the A1 is given up to the site as that land may be required for a link road from Gonerby Moor roundabout to Marston, in the future.