Applications for solar panels at a garden centre, upgrades to a radio mast and plans relating to new McDonald's are among the latest proposals near you.

Harlaxton, S23/0032: Mr Drew Tootal - Erection of two outbuildings/sheds at Willow Cottage, 2 West End.

Grantham, S23/0172: Mr George Orme - Erection of two storey extension to side and front at 48 Buckminster Gardens.

Westby, S23/0188: Mr Melvin Perkins - Conversion of existing outbuildings to annex and construction of a new link extension to existing dwelling at Mount Farmhouse, Village Street.

Ingoldsby, S23/0334: Mr and Mrs James Boon - Erection of replacement garage to side of dwelling on 10cm concrete base at Fox Barn, Humby Road.

Manthorpe, S23/0374: Mr Adrian Charity - Removal of dead elm trees and replacement planting of maple trees at Manor House, Low Road.

Caythorpe, S23/0417: Miss Lucy Sellars - Listed building consent for the replacement of windows (wooden single galzed to double glazed uPVC), repainting of current timber front door, lintel repair and replacement door at 58 High Street.

Harlaxton, S23/0489: Mr and Mrs Peter Railton - Erection of detached timber frame carport/store and the conversion of existing detached outbuilding to form a residential annexe at 2 Pond Street.

Grantham, S23/0490: Dr Shree Vaidya - Erection of first floor extensions at 117 Manthorpe Road.

Grantham,S23/0520: Mrs Ellyn Hughes - Filling in the hairline cracks and small holes in the render, and repainting the front and side of the house at The Maltings House, 1 Mill Drive.

Great Gonerby, S23/0542: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Submission of details in relation to condition 3 of S21/0873 at land at Downtown, Gonerby Moor.

Grantham, S23/0551: Mr Peter Hunt - Replacement of the first floor windows, dormer windows and cladding/fascia above the dormer windows on the courtyard elevation at Bluecourt, Guildhall Street.

Skillington, S23/0563: Mrs Lord - Clear the church property boundary (roof) by 1m and crown lift to a maximum 3m round the tree at St James’s Church, Park Lane.

Caythorpe, S23/0566: Mrs Jennifer Blakemore - T1 Beech - reduce small canopy to old cuts, approximately 1m in height and spread. T2 Holly - reduce height down by 2m. T3 Maple - reduction of low limb by 2 - 3m. G1 mixed hedge - reduce to old cuts, approximately 1.5 - 2m. G2 - crown raise confier and bay to 6m from ground level at Hall Farm, 4 Church Lane.

Belton, S23/0577: Ruskington Garden Centre Limited - Installation of roof mounted solar arrays at Belton Garden Centre, Grantham Road.

Colsterworth, S23/0584: Mr Jamie Sayward - Non illuminated signage comprising 15no. flags, 1no. ‘coming soon’ advertising board, 1no. V (2 Signs) ‘coming soon’ advertising boards, 1no. visitor parking board and 2no. ‘welcome to’ advertising boards at centre of pond, 80m from Bourne Road.

Barrowby, S23/0586: Icon Tower Infrastructure Limited - Prior notification for proposed upgrades to radio mast at Thorns Farm, Thorns Lane.