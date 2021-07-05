Plans have been submitted to convert a former Pizza Hut restaurant into a Taco Bell.

The plans would see the London Road site, that previously housed pizza hut, into a Taco Bell restaurant with a drive- thru.

Last September, Pizza Hut announced that its London Road restaurant will close for good in 2021 as part of major restructuring in the wake of Covid-19.

A drawing of what the Grantham Taco Bell could look like, courtesy of the plans submitted to SKDC. (48894607)

According to the plans, the proposal would see 175 square metres of the lot used by Taco Bell, with a separate 100 square metre unit to have an alternative use.

The proposed opening times of the restaurant would be between 10.00am and 11.00pm, with 35 proposed employees (20 part-time, 15 full-time).

As a result of the proposed drive-thru lane, the site's car park would be reduced by seven spaces.