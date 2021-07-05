Plans for Taco Bell with drive-thru to replace Pizza Hut restaurant in Grantham
Plans have been submitted to convert a former Pizza Hut restaurant into a Taco Bell.
The plans would see the London Road site, that previously housed pizza hut, into a Taco Bell restaurant with a drive- thru.
Last September, Pizza Hut announced that its London Road restaurant will close for good in 2021 as part of major restructuring in the wake of Covid-19.
According to the plans, the proposal would see 175 square metres of the lot used by Taco Bell, with a separate 100 square metre unit to have an alternative use.
The proposed opening times of the restaurant would be between 10.00am and 11.00pm, with 35 proposed employees (20 part-time, 15 full-time).
As a result of the proposed drive-thru lane, the site's car park would be reduced by seven spaces.