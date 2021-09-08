A planning application to convert a former Pizza Hut restaurant in Grantham into a Taco Bell has been refused.

The proposed plans would have seen the London Road site, that previously housed Pizza Hut, turned into a Taco Bell restaurant with a drive-thru.

But South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has refused the application due to safety concerns over increased traffic in the area.

A drawing of what the Grantham Taco Bell could look like, courtesy of the plans submitted to SKDC. (48894607)

In their decision document, planning officers Phil Jordan and Chris Brown said: "The proposed development would significantly increase the amount of traffic at the Gainsborough Corner junction (A52/Springfield Road/B1174 junction) resulting in an unacceptable impact on the highways network, in terms of capacity and adverse impact on highway safety."

Last September, Pizza Hut announced that its London Road restaurant will close for good in 2021 as part of major restructuring in the wake of Covid-19.

A copy of the decision is available for inspection via the council's website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/planning using application number S21/1341

The applicant will be able to appeal the decision it if wishes to.