Plans have been submitted for vehicle valeting at the former site of a long-standing timber business in Grantham that closed last year.

An application has been made for permission to use part of the former Woodlines Ltd site in Commercial Road for vehicle valeting.

Woodlines Ltd closed after almost 50 years in November 2022 after owner Phil Dixon made the decision to retire.

The former Woodlines Ltd site in Commerical Road. Image via Google Streetview (62293507)

The 70-year-old owned the business for 26 years, after purchasing it from his uncles Jeff and Fred Widdowson, who founded the company in 1971.

The proposed valeting serivce would operate between 8am and 6pm.

Two pressure washers would be used in an existing open fronted storage building on the site and the existing timber storage bays would be used for cleaning cars under cover.