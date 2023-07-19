Belton House has been granted permission to make car park improvements.

Work is set to begin on Monday, July 24, to create an “all-weather car park”. This will be followed by a two-week period of closure of the National Trust site from Monday, September 4, until Friday, September 15, to support the works and complete access work in the stable yard.

The National Trust submitted the planning application in April of this year, relating to visitor access and parking improvements which could solve drainage issues in the car park.

Belton House

Siobhán Scullion, visitor operations and experience manager, said: “We appreciate that it isn’t ideal to have reduced car parking capacity during the summer holidays, but delays at the planning stage pushed the process back.

“In the meantime, please check the website before travelling and book ahead to guarantee entry throughout summer and autumn.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding in advance, as we work to make the arrival experience better for everyone.”

The south drive leading up to Belton House will be resurfaced if plans are approved.

The plans will also see electric vehicle charging points installed and also new accessible parking bays.

The existing visitor reception building will also be redeveloped into a new welcome and access hub with an accessible changing places toilet.

Once the works are complete, visitors will pay or show their membership cards at new in-vehicle admission points before parking.

The muddy car park at Belton House near Grantham.

From July 24, and during construction, there will be reduced parking spaces so visitors will have to book to guarantee a space.

If it is fully booked, the team will have to turn away visitors who haven’t booked.

The National Trust says it does not intend to use the Lion Gates as a new entrance to Belton House.

Before the revised planning application submitted in April, the application included plans to introduce a one-way system using the Lion Gates entrance to the house.

These proposals were withdrawn in March after a consultation with National Highways, Belton Parish Council and the public.