Plans made for Lincolnshire 11+ exams amidst coronavirus pandemic
Published: 12:41, 10 June 2020
| Updated: 12:42, 10 June 2020
Plans for this year's 11+ testing have been modified in light of the disruption caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The arrangements for 11+ testing are delegated to the Lincolnshire Consortium of Grammar Schools.
The tests for the September 2021 in-take will still take place. However, because of the disruption caused by Covid-19, the consortium has put them back a week.
