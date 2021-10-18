Planning permission has been requested for the refurbishment of the toilets in a Grade II listed building.

South Kesteven District Council has proposed refurbishments for The Guildhall Arts Centre, as the existing male and female toilets have started to become dated.

The plans propose setting back the existing male toilet cubicles in order to incorporate the space of a disused corridor that is currently between the female toilets and the theatre back-office stairwell.

The Guildhall (52383086)

All of the other proposed work is cosmetic, including the removal of wall finishes, replacement of floor covering, redecoration and insertion of new cubicles, fixtures and fittings.

The lighting in the toilets will also be replaced, the current a mixture of pendant lighting, LED and strip LED lighting will be upgraded to LED lighting throughout.