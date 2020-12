Plans to build a 270,000 bird poultry farm at Railway Farm, Great Ponton, have been resubmitted.

The original proposal, made in 2019, was rejected in February, with an appeal due to be heard at a public inquiry next year.

The plans would see six poultry sheds erected at the 1.9 hectare site based off High Dyke, as well as nine feed bins and an agricultural workers’ dwelling.