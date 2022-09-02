A housing scheme which was sent back to the drawing board by councillors has returned with crucial improvements.

The plans would see 70 new homes built next to Colsterworth junction with the A1.

The plans ran into opposition from the planning committee at a meeting in May and were deferred for changes.

70 homes are planned in Colsterworth near the junction with the A1. (59046058)

Balfour Beatty Homes has made some of the requested changes, although not all.

Two tall houses which would overlook residents’ gardens have been shrunk into bungalows.

Landscaping and soundproofing has also been improved to reduce the impact on people already living in Colsterworth, and more clarity has been given on the proposed drainage set-up.

However, Colsterworth Parish Council still says it is concerned that the site is vulnerable to flooding.

The revised plans are recommended for approval when they go before South Kesteven District Council on Thursday, September 8.

In the previous meeting, the planning committee called for more assurances that the site wouldn’t be flooded, with Councillor Nick Robins saying he “disagreed entirely with the experts”.

“I have stood there and pumped water out of flooded houses for hours and hours. A field has natural drainage, but if you put concrete and homes down, the problems will be exacerbated by 200%. I pity the residents,” he said.

A director from Balfour Beatty Homes denied that flooding would be a problem for the new homes, and said the company was open to adding a land drain as a fail-safe.

Councillor Penny Milnes also told the committee: “We need to send this back to the drawing board. There is quite a lot wrong with it. A lot of rearranging is needed.”

Outline planning permission has already been granted for the 70 homes, and this application would establish details such as the size and layout.