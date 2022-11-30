Plans to develop a Grantham former hotel site have been resubmitted after a refusal that was described as "irrational and unreasonable" by the applicant.

An application for six homes on the former Shirley Croft Hotel site, in Harrowby Road, has been resubmitted after South Kesteven District Council's planning committee refused a plan for the site earlier this month, despite officers recommending it to be approved.

The reasons for refusal included concerns over the boundary treatments along Croft Lane, that the design was "not in keeping with character of the area" and that the layout was "cramped".

The site of the former Shirley Croft Hotel, in Grantham Photo: Google (60276469)

At the meeting, nearby resident Jim Smith said the proposed development was "too dense", while Mike Lane, another local resident, said that his bungalow was now "dwarfed" by the houses on the site.

The resubmitted plans propose six new homes, which would accompany the three already approved houses on the site.

Permission for eight new homes on the site, which sits off Harrowby Road, was granted on appeal in October 2012. One house has already been built, with another currently under construction.

The Shirley Court Hotel has now been demolished. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071215)

The planning inspectorate, who oversaw the appeal in 2012, said the original decision was "irrational and unreasonable", with the most recent planning statement from the applicant adding that "there seems to be a clear parallel with the manner in which our 2022 application was considered by the committee members".

Matt Hubbard, agent for the applicant, spoke at the SKDC meeting in November, explaining that the previously approved application on the site was "harmful to many of the trees", adding that the proposed development would protect the site's trees.

He said: “Our proposal is far more sympathetic, in terms of design, scale, bulk, massing and in relation to the trees to be retained."

The planning statement that formed part of the resubmitted application said that "it is very tempting for the applicant to appeal" the committee's decision, describing it as "irrational and unreasonable".

The statement continued: "However, the applicant simply cannot afford to lay-off constructional staff whilst an appeal is being determined and, with the development on-going to (former) plots five and six, he needs to gain a valid consent for the overall development of the site, to enable him to keep developing.

"The revised proposal that we are now putting forward should be entirely acceptable in planning terms."