Plans have been revealed to hold a public celebration on St Peter's Hill in Grantham for the King's coronation in May.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, has chaired a working group in the Guildhall to discuss how the town will mark the coronation of King Charles III on the bank holiday weekend of May 6 to 8.

While there are several local events planned for the day of the coronation of May 6, it was agreed at the meeting that an event would be planned for St Peter's Hill on Sunday, May 7. Representatives of civic groups, the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, the Charter Trustees and South Kesteven attended the discussion.

A meeting was held to discuss celebrations on St Peter's Hill for the coronation of King Charles III. (62191225)

On the morning of Sunday, May 7, a service of thanksgiving for King Charles III is planned for St Wulfrum's Church where the Mayor of Grantham, Charter Trustees and other civic groups will be in attendance. Members of the community and civic leaders will be encouraged to attend.

Coun Jeal said: "On the afternoon of Sunday, May 7, the Charter Trustees will investigate closing the roads around St Peter's Hill for a public celebration of the Coronation on St Peter's Hill Green."

He added: "Charter Trustees will apply for funding to the Shared Prosperity Fund administered by South Kesteven District Council as soon as details of how to apply are made available."

The King has requested that Monday, May 8, should be the “Big Help Out” day where the public are encouraged to get involved with community causes.

The Charter Trustees will be contacting local community organisations to see if they can coordinate volunteering activities.

Coun Jeal said the details of the celebrations are yet to be confirmed, but more will follow shortly.