Plans for the conversion of a former Pizza Hut in Grantham into a Taco Bell restaurant with associated parking and landscaping have been submitted.

This application is for the partial demolition, alteration and conversion of the former Pizza Hut on London Road, Grantham.

The former Pizza Hut is currently vacant after the site was one of the 29 chain restaurants to close across the UK.

Credit: Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors Limited, Proposed Site Plan (52945752)

An earlier planning application had been submitted to convert the former Pizza Hut into a drive-thru, but this was refused on highways grounds by South Kesteven District Council on September 7.

This new planning application does not include a drive-thru and only comprises a single restaurant unit to be occupied by Taco Bell.

The current vehicle and pedestrian access would remain the same, but the car park would be reduced from 28 spaces to 21.

Credit: Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors Limited, Proposed External Elevations - Sheet 1 (52945756)

Contract Health Officer, Martin Glossop, said: "Environmental Protection recommends that the applicant during the refurbishment has adequate and suitable extraction and odour control systems for the new restaurant cooking/kitchen facilities and that these do not discharge over other properties.

"The applicant should install suitable grease/fat traps for management of fats and oils that may be generated by the premise in order to prevent the discharge of fats and greases to the public sewer."