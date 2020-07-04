Plans submitted for 68-bedroom care home on Grantham street

Plans for a 68-bedroom residential care home have been submitted to be built on a Grantham street.

The plan, submitted by Tanglewood Care Services Ltd,is for the same area of land on Gorse Road in Grantham where plans for supported living apartments were approved last week.

The planning committee of South Kesteven District Council approved a plan, submitted by Flagtree Developments Ltd, for 46 apartments onthe land formerly occupied by Chandos House, a care home which was demolished in 2014.