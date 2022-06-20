Plans have been submitted for a new car hire site and hot tub showroom to be built in Grantham.

The site, which was previously a Travis Perkins Building Merchants, is located on Harlaxton Road.

The two proposed premises will include an Enterprise Rent-a-Car, which includes a sales booth measuring around 1,825 sq metres.

It will also include a Wellis hot tub showroom and storage and distribution area, measuring around 2,100sq metres.

The car rental plot will include 38 parking spaces for visitors, returns, vans and disabled parking.

The site is also large enough to allow vehicles to turn within the plot and contain all rental parking and vehicle washing facilities.

The hot tub showroom will include seven spaces at the front of the plot for visitor parking, including a disabled space adjacent the visitor entrance to the building.

The former Travis Perkins business ceased operating in late 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic, and a planning application for a new access onto Harlaxton Road was submitted in September, 2020.

This was later approved in January 2021.