Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans submitted for new changing rooms at Claypole community park

By Laycie Beck
-
laycie.beck@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 12 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

An application has been submitted proposing new changing rooms for an existing community park.

Claypole Parish Council has submitted an application for new changing rooms at Claypole Community Park.

The new changing rooms would have laminated steel windows, and laminated steel finish on walls to give the building a timber effect.

Credit: Convenience Services Ltd, plans and elevations (56028506)
Credit: Convenience Services Ltd, plans and elevations (56028506)

The plan view of the changing rooms shows that there will be an array of rooms within the building.

This would include a separate changing area for team one, team two and a changing room for officials.

There would also be a lobby, toilets, showers, store room, plant room and kitchen.

More information on the proposal can be found at: http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=8170#/application/s22%2F0411/documents

Grantham Laycie Beck
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE