An application has been submitted proposing new changing rooms for an existing community park.

Claypole Parish Council has submitted an application for new changing rooms at Claypole Community Park.

The new changing rooms would have laminated steel windows, and laminated steel finish on walls to give the building a timber effect.

Credit: Convenience Services Ltd, plans and elevations (56028506)

The plan view of the changing rooms shows that there will be an array of rooms within the building.

This would include a separate changing area for team one, team two and a changing room for officials.

There would also be a lobby, toilets, showers, store room, plant room and kitchen.

More information on the proposal can be found at: http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=8170#/application/s22%2F0411/documents