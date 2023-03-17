A former betting shop could be converted into a retail store if planning permission is given.

The unit at 39 St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, became empty in 2019 after William Hill announced it was closing hundreds of its shops across the country.

J. Arkwright and Co, a property investment company based in London, has applied to South Kesteven District Council for a change of use from a betting shop to retail use.

The former William Hill betting shop is now an empty unit. Photo: Google (63040559)

The Grantham betting shop was one of around 700 William Hill shops to close in 2019.

The high street bookmaker announced its plans in July 2019 placing 4,500 jobs at risk.