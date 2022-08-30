Harlaxton College has submitted plans to reinstate the walled kitchen gardens in the grounds of the manor, including a new café for visitors.

New visitor facilities will be built in the grounds of Harlaxton Manor alongside the cafe, including toilets, a shop and an education centre.

These will be located within the existing gardener's house which will also be restored.

Proposals for the Walled Gardens. Credit: Urban Edge Architecture (58989829)

The existing log store on the site will be replaced as a hub for volunteers and staff, and a new visitor's car park will be built and connected to the walled gardens by a footpath.

A new play area is also proposed for the site.

The existing entrance will remain off the A607, but a new exit will be formed onto the A607.

The Walled Garden proposal plans. Credit: Urban Edge Architecture (58989928)

Another building is also planned to be built, which will be used for educational and events purposes.

In a statement, the applicant says: "The objective for the walled kitchen garden is to carry out a comprehensive restoration project which restores the historic fabric, recreates the original productive function of the garden and introduces opportunities for education and participation."

The walled kitchen garden has been unused for many years due to three factors - the greenhouse is in a dangerous condition, the gardener's house has been used as private accommodation by the head gardener and the cost of maintaining the gardens has been too much.

The Walled Gardens today. Credit: Urban Edge Architecture (58990196)

The application also says: "The conservation and repair of the historic buildings and garden walls will reverse the decay and prevent the risk of further deterioration. The works will remove the inappropriate alterations which have occurred and return the buildings to something closer to their original state.

"The buildings will be brought back into active use and this will help to give them life and ensure that they are maintained and protected for the future."

The University of Evansville has been celebrating 50 years since its students began studying at Harlaxton College at the manor. They first started studying at the manor in 1971, but because of Covid the college was unable to properly celebrate last year.

The proposals have been collaboratively prepared by stakeholders, representatives of the community and officers of South Kesteven District Council, as well as Historic England and Lincolnshire County Council.