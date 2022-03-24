Plans for an over 55s retirement village in Navenby have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

Richard Overton, of NDC Group, wants to build 48 bungalows on land next to Cliff Villages Medical Practice off Grantham Road.

Documents before the council outline a number of opportunities including the proximity to local amenities and good transport links.

Navenby Retirement Village plans (55542166)

The layout will focus around a central access road connected to the A607, and will include open space to the front of the site along with a number of walking and cycling routes.

It will also retain views of the nearby grade II listed Wellingore Windmill.

The land was previously given approval for a care home surrounded by retirement bungalows, however, the scheme had difficulty finding an operator and was not considered viable.

Navenby Retirement Village plans (55542171)

Some of the new bungalows will include dormer rooms but most will be single-storey buildings.

“This low scale low intensity proposal responds to the opportunities and constraints of the site and contributes to the district’s housing targets,” said the developers.

“It provides much needed ground floor accommodation for the rapidly increasing elderly and infirm population.

Navenby Retirement Village plans (55542173)

“The collective and individual design of the … bungalows has synergy with the previous extant planning approval,

“It conforms to the established principles for the site. Instead of constructing a large building block this latest scheme creates a more dispersed format incorporating individual single storey residences for independent living.”

Around 12 of the proposed plots will be homes which are classed as affordable.