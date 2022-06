A planning application has been submitted for the erection of six new homes in Mount Street, Grantham.

The dwellings are proposed to be built on land north of 17-20 Mount Street.

The plans have been submitted by Mr J. Richards of BLE Properties Ltd.

The planning application is for six new buildings to be built in Mount Street, Grantham. (57429686)

The site in question for the new dwellings is currently disused scrubland and measure 0.20 Hectraes, which is equivalent to 0.49 acres.