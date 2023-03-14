Plans have been submitted to build 16 two-storey maisonettes above shops in Grantham High Street.

If approved, the new homes will be built above The Works, the former H. Samuels store and a former newsagents.

The applicant, City Business Opportunities Ltd, of London, wants to demolish existing ground-floor outbuildings and a first-floor warehouse while the retail units on the ground floor would remain.

There are plans to build 16 maisonettes in Grantham High Street above The Works and the former H. Samuel store. (62954743)

The plan includes parking spaces for 16 vehicles and two motorcycles at the rear of the development and a charging point for every parking space. Redundant retail space would make way for the parking spaces and the access from Guildhall Street will be maintained.

The proposal is to build two rows of terraced homes, one of seven maisonettes facing the High Street and one of nine maisonettes running front to back.

Each home will have access from an open walkway and all will have private external seating areas. The applicant says this creates what could be described as a 'sky village'.

A drawing of the plan for 16 maisonettes on Grantham High Street. Image: SKDC (62953508)

Each home will also have a second bedroom "suitable for an early year's infant and/or a home office".

A report to South Kesteven District Council by chartered architect Michael G. Ellison says the plan is "modest in scale".

It says the plan is "subservient to the listed The Old Bank" next door to the proposed development and the design of the homes will be simple and modern in appearance.

A drawing of the planned maisonettes facing Grantham High Street. Image: SKDC (62955019)

The applicant says that a precise mix of private market and social housing will be subject to discussion with the district council, given the high cost of the development which will include the removal of a large amount of asbestos.

The site was originally occupied by a Lipton's supermarket in the late 1960s. In the 1980s the ground-floor building was split into two large and one small unit. Only one of the units is now occupied, by The Works on a short-term lease.