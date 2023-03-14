Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans to convert Grantham pub into flats and former betting shop to retail

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 14 March 2023
 | Updated: 10:17, 14 March 2023

Plans to convert a pub into flats and to change a former betting shop for retail are among those submitted recently.

Grantham, S23/0341: Mr Steve Baxendale - Change of use from existing public house with landlord’s accommodation above and storage to six apartments at The Springfield Arms, Springfield Road.

Grantham, S23/0420: Mr H. Oest, City Business Opportunities Ltd - demolition of ground floor outbuildings and first -floor warehouse and subsequent erection of 16 two-storey maisonettes at first and second floor with the retention of the ground floor retail uses and associated internal and external alterations at 52-53 High Street.

Planning applications (62967864)
Planning applications (62967864)

Grantham, S23/0408: Mrs T. Feilden c/o J. Arkwright and Co - Change of use of betting office to retail use at 39 St Peter’s Hill.

Grantham, S23/0347: Prior notification for the installation of a proposed 5G telecoms 18m high monopole with supporting antennas, equipment cabinets and ancillary development at footway of Dysart Road.

Fulbeck, S23/0350: Ian and Sandra Pygott - change of use from grass paddock to domestic garden area at Little Becks, Bulby Lane.

Grantham, S23/0372: Martin Wraight - Erection of a two-storey side extension at 41 Tennyson Avenue.

Syston, S22/2410: Mr A. O. Thorold - Repositioning of approved rooflights, insertion of three additional roof lights, adjustment of position of previously consented rooflights and reinstatement of chimney to curtiledge-listed stable range at Old Hall, Main Street, Syston.

Grantham, S23/0206: Mrs Lord, SKDC - Opposite no. 2 remove epicormic growth, crown lift to 6m maximum, clear streetlight by 1m, opposite no. 6 reduce and reshape by 30%, clear property boundary by 1m, opposite no. 8 crown lift to approximately 3m, reduce and reshape by 3mm, clear property boundary by 1m, at Hazelwood Drive.

Allington, S23/0249: Mr and Mrs Walsh - variation of conditions relating to a single-storey extension and extension to garage to enable the installation of solar panels to the roof at Ashes Farm, Side Street.

Fulbeck, S23/0268: Mrs M. Fane - Leyland hedge removal at Fulbeck Gardens, North Heath Lane.

Castle Bytham, S23/0271: J. W. and S. Cooper - proposed erection of agricultural building at Willow Quarry Farm, Little Bytham Road.

Grantham, S23/0276: Mrs Lord, SKDC - Works to trees at Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0282: Mrs Judith Thompson - crown reduce 2 to 3 metres at 5 Hardwick Gardens.

Irnham, S23/0316: Mr Steven Turner - demolition of unstable walls with fear of collapse before a resubmitted application to rebuild the walls of the same material and footprint on new footings at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.

South Witham, S23/0304: Alex Vanstraubenzee - To fell a T1 Malus and T2 Prunus at Tanyard House, 13 Church Lane.

Skillington, S23/0315: Prof Richard Wrigley - reduce and reshape by 1-2 metres four cherry trees on land next to The Green.

Little Ponton, S23/0322: Mr George Machin - installation of ground-mounted solar PVs at The Grange, Stroxton Road.

Corby Glen, S23/0402: David Wilson Homes - Installation of one post-mounted, double-sided V-sign with streamers and two flag signs (retrospective) on land south of Bourne Road and north of Swinstead Road.

Billingborough, S23/0407: Mr M. Foster - removal of existing conservatory and erection of a rear extension at 28 Allen Close.

Swinstead, S23/0376: Mr A. Baines - reduce/high pollard one walnut tree at 20 High Street.

Grantham, S23/0421 : Philip Callington - proposed four bedroom new dwelling at land adjacent to 37A Bridge End Grive.

Grantham, S23/0429: Mr and Mrs Russell Doughty - change of use of front part of shop to residential house at 163 Dysart Road.

Swayfield, S23/0431: Mr Coleman - proposed front porch extension at 23 Corby Road.

Folkingham, S23/0415: British Telecom - Removal of existing ventilation louvre (ground floor) and installation of aluminium cowl (fixed to existing wooden frame) at the Telephone Exchange, Sleaford Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0433: WHP Telecoms Ltd - Removal, installation and alteration of equipment to existing 15m high Swann Engineering lattice tower sat Drings Land, Costa Row.

Business Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE