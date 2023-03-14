Plans to convert a pub into flats and to change a former betting shop for retail are among those submitted recently.

Grantham, S23/0341: Mr Steve Baxendale - Change of use from existing public house with landlord’s accommodation above and storage to six apartments at The Springfield Arms, Springfield Road.

Grantham, S23/0420: Mr H. Oest, City Business Opportunities Ltd - demolition of ground floor outbuildings and first -floor warehouse and subsequent erection of 16 two-storey maisonettes at first and second floor with the retention of the ground floor retail uses and associated internal and external alterations at 52-53 High Street.

Grantham, S23/0408: Mrs T. Feilden c/o J. Arkwright and Co - Change of use of betting office to retail use at 39 St Peter’s Hill.

Grantham, S23/0347: Prior notification for the installation of a proposed 5G telecoms 18m high monopole with supporting antennas, equipment cabinets and ancillary development at footway of Dysart Road.

Fulbeck, S23/0350: Ian and Sandra Pygott - change of use from grass paddock to domestic garden area at Little Becks, Bulby Lane.

Grantham, S23/0372: Martin Wraight - Erection of a two-storey side extension at 41 Tennyson Avenue.

Syston, S22/2410: Mr A. O. Thorold - Repositioning of approved rooflights, insertion of three additional roof lights, adjustment of position of previously consented rooflights and reinstatement of chimney to curtiledge-listed stable range at Old Hall, Main Street, Syston.

Grantham, S23/0206: Mrs Lord, SKDC - Opposite no. 2 remove epicormic growth, crown lift to 6m maximum, clear streetlight by 1m, opposite no. 6 reduce and reshape by 30%, clear property boundary by 1m, opposite no. 8 crown lift to approximately 3m, reduce and reshape by 3mm, clear property boundary by 1m, at Hazelwood Drive.

Allington, S23/0249: Mr and Mrs Walsh - variation of conditions relating to a single-storey extension and extension to garage to enable the installation of solar panels to the roof at Ashes Farm, Side Street.

Fulbeck, S23/0268: Mrs M. Fane - Leyland hedge removal at Fulbeck Gardens, North Heath Lane.

Castle Bytham, S23/0271: J. W. and S. Cooper - proposed erection of agricultural building at Willow Quarry Farm, Little Bytham Road.

Grantham, S23/0276: Mrs Lord, SKDC - Works to trees at Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0282: Mrs Judith Thompson - crown reduce 2 to 3 metres at 5 Hardwick Gardens.

Irnham, S23/0316: Mr Steven Turner - demolition of unstable walls with fear of collapse before a resubmitted application to rebuild the walls of the same material and footprint on new footings at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.

South Witham, S23/0304: Alex Vanstraubenzee - To fell a T1 Malus and T2 Prunus at Tanyard House, 13 Church Lane.

Skillington, S23/0315: Prof Richard Wrigley - reduce and reshape by 1-2 metres four cherry trees on land next to The Green.

Little Ponton, S23/0322: Mr George Machin - installation of ground-mounted solar PVs at The Grange, Stroxton Road.

Corby Glen, S23/0402: David Wilson Homes - Installation of one post-mounted, double-sided V-sign with streamers and two flag signs (retrospective) on land south of Bourne Road and north of Swinstead Road.

Billingborough, S23/0407: Mr M. Foster - removal of existing conservatory and erection of a rear extension at 28 Allen Close.

Swinstead, S23/0376: Mr A. Baines - reduce/high pollard one walnut tree at 20 High Street.

Grantham, S23/0421 : Philip Callington - proposed four bedroom new dwelling at land adjacent to 37A Bridge End Grive.

Grantham, S23/0429: Mr and Mrs Russell Doughty - change of use of front part of shop to residential house at 163 Dysart Road.

Swayfield, S23/0431: Mr Coleman - proposed front porch extension at 23 Corby Road.

Folkingham, S23/0415: British Telecom - Removal of existing ventilation louvre (ground floor) and installation of aluminium cowl (fixed to existing wooden frame) at the Telephone Exchange, Sleaford Road.

Long Bennington, S23/0433: WHP Telecoms Ltd - Removal, installation and alteration of equipment to existing 15m high Swann Engineering lattice tower sat Drings Land, Costa Row.