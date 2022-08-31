New plans have been submitted for Grantham's southern relief road bridge after problems with the ground were revealed.

The proposed changes will see the bridge extended with seven piers instead of five.

There will also be new access tracks added to facilitate the maintenance for the new piers and revisions will be made to the landscaping.

Plans proposed to expand the bridge from five piers to seven piers. Credit: Lincolnshire County Council (59001452)

The team working on building the new bridge over the East Coast Main Line and River Witham discovered part of the ground was soft and unstable.

This has resulted in work being delayed by up to 18 months and the project will cost an additional £15 million.

Councillor Richard Davis confirmed in July a planning application would be submitted "to extend the length of the bridge to avoid the unstable ground."

Construction of the bridge section of Grantham Southern Relief Road has been delayed after soft ground was discovered. (57801246)

Before the delay was announced, it was hoped the relief road would be completed by the end of 2023. It is now likely to be 2025 before the relief road is completed.