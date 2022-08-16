The Bytham Woodland Trust (BWT) has submitted plans to replace existing play equipment in an play area at The Spinney in Little Bytham.

The plan proposes to replace existing play equipment that has either been deemed unfit for use or will be in the near future, and replace it with items on a like-for-like basis.

The key changes due to take place within the project include:

Indicitative layout plan. Credit: Bytham Woodland Trust. (58674847)

Remove a four metre space net and replace it with a six metre net and safer surface areas

Install a new 25 metre zip wire

Replace the clatter bridge

Remove equipment from the under fives area, then redesign and replace it

Replace the two bay three seat swing

Replace spiders web climbing frame, which suspended between to two suitable trees.

Replace the look-out post which is a bespoke wooden walkway from the main path up an incline between trees following the slope of an existing mound and out to an enclosed suspended play hut.

The planning application says: "The equipment we intend to install will make excellent use of the natural characteristics of the site and will be re-located where the current equipment is removed."

The Bytham Spinney Concept. Credit: Bytham Woodland Trust (58674795)

The Bytham Spinney Concept. Credit: Bytham Woodland Trust (58674790)

The Bytham Spinney Concept. Credit: Bytham Woodland Trust (58674823)

The Spinney is a 4.5 acre woodland site dedicated to promoting children's play, community recreation and also environmental awareness.

It was formerly a privately owned brickyard and was not used for 50 years.

In 1998, the BWT was successfully granted an application to purchase the site and "begin a phased programme of developments," the plan states.

The Bytham Spinney Concept. Credit: Bytham Woodland Trust (58674818)

The Bytham Spinney Concept. Credit: Bytham Woodland Trust (58674761)

The primary purpose of the plan is to improve the play opportunities for children aged five and above.

Additionally, it is anticipated adults will be encouraged to use the equipment alongside their children and the play area will promote family play.

BWT also hopes "the further enhanced development of a scheme like the Spinney which actively encourages children to enjoy free and open play in a wild, natural environment is well evidenced by the Good Childhood Inquiry and Natural England in a number of their research projects."

The site location plan. Credit: Bytham Woodland Trust. (58674878)

No trees will be affected by the removal and the replacement of the play equipment.