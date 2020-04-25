Home   News   Article

Planning applications have been submitted to replace stolen lead from Pickworth and Billingborough churches with a cheaper alternative.

Both Pickworth and Billingborough churches fell foul of a spate of lead thefts between December and January.

The respective parishes have now submitted plans to replace the stolen lead with terne-coated steel. The stainless steel will be harder to steal and holds a much lower scrap value, which should deter future thefts while maintaining the aesthetic of the churches which are both listed buildings.

