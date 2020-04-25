Plans submitted to replace stolen lead from village church roofs near Grantham
Published: 14:00, 25 April 2020
Planning applications have been submitted to replace stolen lead from Pickworth and Billingborough churches with a cheaper alternative.
Both Pickworth and Billingborough churches fell foul of a spate of lead thefts between December and January.
The respective parishes have now submitted plans to replace the stolen lead with terne-coated steel. The stainless steel will be harder to steal and holds a much lower scrap value, which should deter future thefts while maintaining the aesthetic of the churches which are both listed buildings.
