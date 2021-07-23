An application for changes to balconies on a controversial Grantham development of flats was approved conditionally at a planning meeting yesterday (Thursday).

The proposal, concerning the 26-flat development at 85 Manthorpe Road, seeks to make minor changes to realign already approved top floor balconies and parapets, while changing parapet openings/balconies from railings to glazing.

Councillors and nearby residents of the development voiced their disagreement to the plans, especially alterations on the south west of the building, which they believed would cause further "loss of privacy" to people who live on Lodge Way.

The apartments being built on the corner of Lodge Way and Manthorpe Road. (48353667)

The principle for development of the 26 flats was approved in 2016, following multiple refusals. However, after 19 residents met with planning officers to hear about modifications which are planned for the flats, district councillor Ray Wootten said that the turnout demonstrated that "even after 14 years since the first application was submitted, opposition to the plans have not changed.”

An evaluation from SKDC planning officers concluded that the planned alterations should be approved conditionally, stating that "the proposed amendments would have limited visual impact on the site and the surrounding area," while it was also concluded that "the proposal would not have any significant adverse impacts on neighbouring properties and would secure an appropriate level of amenity for all existing and future occupants."

The report said: "In assessing the impact of the proposed change from railings to glazing, it is appreciated that the proposed change would provide a slight degree of increased exposure insofar as there are clear views through the openings, albeit the balconies are proposed to have a slight hue colouration for additional privacy.

Lodge Way residents make their feelings known. (48291813)

"It is acknowledged that the proposed amendments would increase the degree of visual outlook to / from the top floor of the approved development, however, this increased outlook is not assessed as having any significant material impact on the level of privacy afforded to neighbouring land uses.

Coun Wootten asked the committee to throw out the proposal. He said: “Despite 14 years passing, resident opposition to this development has not wavered one bit. On a recent site visit, nearly half of Lodge Way turned out to view the plans and to register their objections.

“The occupants of 85 Manthorpe Road in the penthouse flats have the opportunity now to look all across this area of Lodge Way into Manthorpe Road, yet the occupants of Lodge Way, cannot see into their property. To me, that is wrong."

A local resident, Veronica Wheeler, also voiced her objection to the proposal. She said: "“This development has, for many years, and still is, blighting the lives of many residents of Lodge Way and it is a blot on the landscape of Grantham.

“Now, the developers have had the audacity to try and impose more blight on our day to day lives by wishing to add glass balconies. Our privacy will be totally compromised."

Kate Midgeley, another resident, also voiced her defiance against the plans, stating that, “We live in the shadow of this monstrosity which robs us of our right to privacy, affecting and dominating every aspect of our lives."

The applicant, David Defusto, said: “The current application before you is a request for a minor realignment of the already approved top floor balconies, to allow a more asymmetrical appearance of the building, whilst at the same time to better align the openings with the current window/door openings on the top floor and below."

“There is no loss of privacy. Overall, there is a reduction in the meterage of the new parapet placements and sizing by approximately four metres over the current granted approved permission.

"Secondly, there are large distances between the building and any habitable surrounding neighbours, some by as much as 50 metres.

"Thirdly, the toughened, laminated, reinforced glass will replace totally open railings, which will also further aid privacy."

However, councillors remained concerned about what material would be used for the glazing.

They were told that voting for deferral of the application could have taken the decision out of the committee’s hands, with five voting in favour and six against, with one abstention.

Councillor Helen Crawford then proposed to accept the officers’ recommendation conditionally, with eight members of the planning committee voting to carry the changes on the condition that the glass in particular windows of concern is by agreement with the officers, “to ensure that the impact on loss of privacy to neighbouring residents is minimalised”.

Two councillors abstained, while two others refused the application.