A proposal has been submitted to build a new drive-thru coffee shop and electric vehicle charging facility in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council has received plans to build a new drive-thru coffee shop and an EVCP (Electrical Vehicle Charge Point) facility on land in Trent Road.

The application comprises of 24 electric vehicle charging bays, including two blue badge spaces, as well as the coffee shop and 20 further parking spaces for customers to use.

A drawing of what the site on Trent Road could look like. Photo: The Harris Partnership (62272949)

To the east of the site sits the existing Aldi food store, which opened in March 2022. The site shares access to Trent Road with the Aldi store.

If the proposal is granted, up to 20 full-time equivalent jobs could be created on the site, which is currently vacant.

The land was last used as warehousing and office units, and it it unclear who would run the coffee shop if permission is granted.

How the site could be laid out in comparison to the adjacent Aldi store. Photo: The Harris Partnership (62272952)

The application said: "The development of an electric car charging station in this location will meet an identified unmet need in the area.

"The demand for such facilities is anticipated to continue to grow in future years as take up of electric vehicles increases, as drivers want more environmentally friendly modes of transport.

"Currently there are limited public charging points available in Grantham and the delivery of such facilities is supported at both local and national levels."