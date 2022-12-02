Plans have been submitted to turn a former grocers and bridal shop into a flat.

An application has been made to use the vacant retail space at 41 Main Road in Long Bennington as a two bedroom flat.

In the past, the store has been home to a grocer and general store, which also included the village post office counter.

41 Main Road, Long Bennington. Image via Google Streetview (61053233)

The planning statement said that "due to the approved development of a Co-op supermarket in the village, the owners were unable to trade profitably and the property was subsequently sold".

41 Main Road was most recently used as a bridal fashion shop, which was "extremely affected by the pandemic, resulting in the closure of the premises".

The plans explained that the current owner has marketed the property for retail use for "most of 2022", but "unfortunately in the current economic climate", it has not been possible for a new tenant to agree "acceptable terms".

The statement said: "It is the applicant's belief that there is still a strong need within the local catchment area for smaller more affordable housing solutions than currently available from most new developments within the village.

"Therefore rather than leaving the retail space vacant whilst trying to secure a retail tenant in what are becoming increasingly more difficult trading conditions added to the on-going risks of vandalism etc. associated with empty buildings that this proposal makes best use of the vacant space and will provide a more affordable residential unit."