Plans submitted to change former Grantham hairdressers into apartments
Published: 13:00, 02 November 2022
An application has been submitted to change a former town centre hairdressers into three apartments.
A proposal to South Kesteven District Council seeks to change the use of 20 Wharf Road in Grantham from a hairdressers into three one-bedroom flats.
The three-storey building housed John Kinnersley's Hers n Sirs hairdressers until he retired in August 2021.
John hung up his scissors after over half a century of cutting the hair of people in the Grantham community.
Each of the three proposed flats would come with a kitchen, bathroom and a living/bedroom area.
The existing large front window at 20 Wharf Road would be replaced with a smaller window.