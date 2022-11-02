Home   News   Article

Plans submitted to change former Grantham hairdressers into apartments

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:00, 02 November 2022

An application has been submitted to change a former town centre hairdressers into three apartments.

A proposal to South Kesteven District Council seeks to change the use of 20 Wharf Road in Grantham from a hairdressers into three one-bedroom flats.

The three-storey building housed John Kinnersley's Hers n Sirs hairdressers until he retired in August 2021.

20 Wharf Road in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (60388069)
John hung up his scissors after over half a century of cutting the hair of people in the Grantham community.

Each of the three proposed flats would come with a kitchen, bathroom and a living/bedroom area.

The existing large front window at 20 Wharf Road would be replaced with a smaller window.

