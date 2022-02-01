A planning application has been submitted requesting to change the use of a former Grantham pub into apartments.

For several months the former pub, The Springfield Arms, located on the junction of Springfield Road and Huntingdon Road, has remained empty.

The application requests to change of the former pub, including the landlords apartment and storage loft, into six new apartments, five of which would have one bedroom and the sixth would have two.

The Springfield Arms, Springfield Road. Image via Google Streetview (54616408)

The flats range in size from 40.9sqm to 61.0sqm, and all signage and other elements associated with the pub will be removed from the building.

The rear smoking shelter and unrestrained brick chimneys to the rear of the property will also be removed.

If the plans are approved, six cycle spaces would be added to the site, as well as an additional three parking spaces if the dropped kerb can be increased.