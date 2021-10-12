An application has been submitted to change a house into a residential children's home after a similar plan for the building was refused.

The plans concern Greyhound Cottage, based in Main Street, Woolsthorpe By Belvoir, and would see the building used as a home for up to three children or young people.

The four bedroomed detached house would be used as a residential home for children, run by Pasture View Nurturing Homes Ltd.

Planning Applications (12078486)

It is situated next to ‘Pasture View’, a building which is now in use as a children’s home, also run by the same company.

A previous plan to use the premises as a home for children, submitted back in December 2020, was refused by the council in February this year, despite the applicant appealing the decision.

The application said: "The Inspector based the decision on the misunderstanding that the agricultural land to the rear of the property, included in the original red line, was being used, along with the occupants of Pasture View Care Home next door, for children to engage with animals.

"As such the Inspector concluded the potential noise from this use would make a material difference to the nature of the use of the whole planning unit.

"This application seeks to correct the misunderstanding by drawing the red line only around the house and garden, leaving the larger area within the blue line."

One of the concerns raised by planning officers when the previous proposal was refused was that "the use would result in an increased level of regular activity at the site".

However, the applicant maintains that "the nature of the use is not materially different from a normal household.

"Comings and goings would be no greater than a typical house, hence there would be no disturbance to any neighbours."

The plans also state that there will be no internal or external alterations to the building if successful.